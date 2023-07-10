Russian strike on Ukrainian aid distribution point killed 4, Kyiv says

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko via Telegram/Handout via Reuters

IN ORIKHIV. A view shows debris of buildings destroyed by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on July 10, 2023.

Regional Governor Yuriy Malashko says a guided aviation bomb was used in the attack on a school building being used as an aid distribution point

KYIV, Ukraine – Four people were killed in a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution point in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, July 10.

The General Prosecutor’s office said it had opened a criminal case into war crimes after the attack on the town of Orikhiv, which it said was carried out on Sunday afternoon.

Regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said a guided aviation bomb was used in the attack on a school building being used as an aid distribution point.

Malashko said on the Telegram messaging app that three women and a man, all in their 40s, had been killed. The General Prosecutor’s office said 13 had also been wounded.

Images from the scene posted by the interior ministry online showed rubble and debris scattered across a courtyard and street.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Ukraine’s military is conducting a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory in the Zaporizhzhia region. – Rappler.com