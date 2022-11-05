Spanish police seize ‘largest amount’ of marijuana worth $64 million

MARIJUANA. A Spanish civil guard holds a bag containing marijuana during the seizes the largest marijuana stash discovered so far, in Valencia, Spain, October 17, 2022.

'It was equivalent to approximately 1.1 million plants,' Spain's Civil Guard says

MADRID, Spain – Spanish police said on Saturday, November 5, they had seized 32 tons of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they claimed was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally.

Police raided a series of farms and production plants across Spain in an operation called “Gardens.” They arrested nine men and 11 women, who were aged between 20 and 59.

“The Civil Guard has seized the largest cache of packaged marijuana found so far,” Spain’s Civil Guard said in a statement.

“It was equivalent to approximately 1.1 million plants.”

Police said the gang dried the marijuana plants, packaged them, and sent them to parts of Spain, Switzerland, Holland, Germany, and Belgium.

The gang were detained in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia, and Asturias last month but details of the operation were made only public on Saturday.

In June, the Spanish Tax Agency said, in reference to a different drugs operation, that cannabis was worth “between 2,300 euros ($2,290.80)and 2,500 euros($2,490.00) per kilogram.” – Rappler.com

($1 = 1.0040 euros)