26 killed, at least 85 injured after 2 trains collide in Greece

TRAIN COLLISION. The site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.

(4th UPDATE) A passenger train carrying over 300 people, and a cargo train collide head on outside the city of Larissa in central Greece

ATHENS, Greece – Twenty-six people were killed and at least 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece late on Tuesday, February 28, the fire brigade said, while the circumstances of the crash remained unclear.

The two trains – a passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa – collided head on outside the city of Larissa in central Greece, Konstantinos Agorastos, governor of the broader Thessaly region, told SKAI TV.

“The collision was very strong,” he said, adding that the first four carriages had derailed, while the first two were “almost completely destroyed.”

State broadcaster ERT said “tens of people” were injured after a passenger train collided with a cargo train.

Agorastos said about 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road. Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

“The evacuation of passengers is under way in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains,” fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in a televised address.

In the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, footage from state broadcaster ERT showed rescue workers with headlights searching the surrounding fields for survivors.

Local media reported about 350 people were traveling on the passenger train.

The cargo train had been travelling from Thessaloniki to Larissa. – Rappler.com