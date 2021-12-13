Two cargo ships collide in Baltic, rescue underway – Swedish media

The Danish ship appears to be upside down. It had two people on board and their status was not known, the Danish Defense's Joint Operations Center says.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Two cargo ships collided on Monday, December 13, in the Baltic Sea between the Danish island of Bornholm and the southern Swedish city of Ystad, the Danish Defense’s Joint Operations Center said.

One ship was registered in Denmark, and the other was British.

The Danish ship appeared to be upside down. It had two people on board and their status was not known, the center said.

The British ship was still functional and the crew was safe, it said.

The incident happened in Swedish territorial waters and Denmark was helping Swedish authorities with the rescue. A rescue boat has been launched from Bornholm island and a helicopter had also been dispatched from the Danish side.

Swedish news agency TT cited a Swedish coastguard spokesman as saying one of the vessels was 90 meters long and the other was 55 meters. – Rappler.com