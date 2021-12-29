UK condemns Russia’s ‘chilling’ closure of rights group Memorial

A view shows screens with a live broadcast of a hearing of the Moscow City Court to consider the closure of the Memorial human rights center, in a court building in Moscow, Russia, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

'Its closure is another chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia,' says British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

LONDON, United Kingdom – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday, December 29, she was deeply concerned by the liquidation of the Russian human rights group Memorial, saying its closure was another “chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia”.

Russia’s Memorial Human Rights Center was ordered to shut by a Moscow court on Wednesday, a day after its sister organisation – Russia’s oldest human rights group – was forced to close.

“Deeply concerned by liquidation of Russian human rights group Memorial by Russian courts,” Truss said on Twitter.

“Memorial has worked tirelessly for decades to ensure abuses of Soviet era are never forgotten. Its closure is another chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia.” – Rappler.com