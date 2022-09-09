WATCH: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on the death of Queen Elizabeth

The UK Prime Minister says Queen Elizabeth II was "a rock on which modern Britain was built."

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to the media on the passing of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, September 8 (Friday, September 9 in Manila).

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was a rock on which modern Britain was built,” she says in a speech in Downing Street.

Truss met with the Queen in Scotland earlier this week after she was appointed as the new prime minister.

– Rappler.com