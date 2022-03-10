Ukraine says civilians unable to leave Mariupol; Zelenskiy blames Russian ‘terror’

LVIV, Ukraine – Not a single civilian was able to leave the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday, March 10, as Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.
Efforts to send food, water and medicine into the city failed when Russian tanks attacked a humanitarian corridor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address.
“This is outright terror…from experienced terrorists,” he said. “The world needs to know this. I have to admit it – we are all dealing with a terrorist state.”
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian authorities managed to evacuate almost 40,000 people on Thursday from five other cities.
Russia’s defence ministry said earlier it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol as well as Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.