Ukraine says civilians unable to leave Mariupol; Zelenskiy blames Russian ‘terror’

AFTERMATH. The aftermath of Russian artillery shelling on a residential area in Mariupol where a rocket hit a house, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, is seen in this screengrab from a video uploaded on social media on March 10, 2022.

LVIV, Ukraine – Not a single civilian was able to leave the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday, March 10, as Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.

Efforts to send food, water and medicine into the city failed when Russian tanks attacked a humanitarian corridor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address.

“This is outright terror…from experienced terrorists,” he said. “The world needs to know this. I have to admit it – we are all dealing with a terrorist state.”

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian authorities managed to evacuate almost 40,000 people on Thursday from five other cities.

Russia’s defence ministry said earlier it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol as well as Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.