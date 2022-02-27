FORCE. Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to a tripod-mounted missile system outside Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The planned talks are the result of a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

LVIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said on Sunday, February 27.

The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskiy and the Belarusian president, Zelenskiy said.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” he said in a statement. – Rappler.com