Ukraine says it took down Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

File photo. Tupolev Tu-22M-3 (RF-94233) prepares for take off at Belaya.

The Russian defense ministry says the strategic bomber crashed in Russia's southern Stavropol region. Following the Russian statement, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk says Kyiv had 'destroyed' the warplane.

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine said it shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time on Friday, April 19, destroying a warplane capable of carrying long-range missiles used to attack Ukrainian cities.

The Russian defense ministry said the strategic bomber had crashed in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, hundreds of kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled territory, as it returned to base after carrying out a combat mission.

It said the crash appeared to have been caused by a technical malfunction.

Following the Russian statement, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said Kyiv had “destroyed” the warplane.

“For the first time, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber, a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles used by Russian terrorists to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities,” Oleshchuk said.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency said the warplane had been taking part in a long-range attack on Ukraine.

Russia conducted a major missile strike on the central region of Dnipropetrovsk earlier on Friday.

Unconfirmed social media footage showed a warplane with its tail on fire spiralling towards the ground.

The Russian defence ministry said the bomber had no longer been carrying no bombs.

The Russian regional governor said the pilots had ejected, but that one of them had died. A rescue operation was under way for the fourth, he said. – Rappler.com