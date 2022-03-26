Europe
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ukraine says Russia’s war kills 136 children so far

Reuters
Ukraine says Russia’s war kills 136 children so far

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Bodies of people killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict lie on the ground next to a residential building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022.

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded

LVIV, March 26 – The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday, March 26 in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report. – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

Russia-Ukraine crisis