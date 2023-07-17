Ukraine says troops retake nearly 18 square kilometers of territory in east, south

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEAR BAKHMUT. Ukrainian servicemen, of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, prepare to fire an anti-tank grenade launcher at their positions at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 13, 2023.

The advances bring the total territory recaptured so far during the counteroffensive to more than 210 square kilometers, Ukraine Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says

Ukrainian forces have retaken nearly 18 square kilometers (7 square miles) of territory in the east and the south in the past week in their counteroffensive against Russian forces, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday, July 17.

The advances brought the total territory recaptured so far during the counteroffensive to more than 210 square kilometers, she said in updates on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in June, aiming to retake occupied territory and seize the initiative in Russia’s full-scale invasion, now in its 17th month.

Maliar said troops had retaken 7 square km in the past week in the direction of Bakhmut in the east, a small city captured by Russian forces in May after the bloodiest combat of the war. That brought the total recaptured in the area to 31 square km.

In the south, where Ukrainian forces are trying to advance towards the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol, they had recaptured nearly 11 square km in the past week, bringing the total territory recaptured there to nearly 180 square km.

Maliar added that Russian forces have been advancing since the end of last week towards the city of Kupiansk in the eastern Kharkiv region. – Rappler.com