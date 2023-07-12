UK to provide $65-million support package to Ukraine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The support package will be funded through NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine and supported by rehabilitation specialists from across the Alliance, the British government says

The British government said on Tuesday, July 11, it will provide a 50 million pounds ($64.7 million) support package for equipment repair and establishment of a military rehabilitation center in Ukraine.

Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week’s NATO summit, Britain and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

These programs will be funded through NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine and supported by rehabilitation specialists from across the Alliance, the British government said in a statement.

This joint declaration is expected to be signed by all members of the G7, the statement said. The declaration will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war.

“Supporting Ukraine’s progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. – Rappler.com