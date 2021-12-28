US helps Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, Belarus

DRILL. This file photo shows Ukrainian law enforcement officers simulate a breakthrough of a group of people across theu00a0borderu00a0during drills near theu00a0borderu00a0with Belarus in Volyn Region,u00a0Ukraine onu00a0November 30, 2021.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders in preparation for a possible offensive

KYIV, Ukraine – The United States will finance projects including surveillance and monitoring equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, amid continuing escalation with Moscow, Ukraine’s border service said on Tuesday, December 28.

Russia denies planning any attack but accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior, and has sought security guarantees against NATO’s eastward expansion.

The border service said in a statement the projects worth $20 million involved the purchase of video recording systems and drones, as well as personal protective equipment for border guards.

Ukraine, which seeks to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has since 2018 also received a series of consignments of US ammunition and Javelin missiles, prompting criticism from Moscow. – Rappler.com