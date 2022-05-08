Europe
US first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

SOLIDARITY. US First Lady Jill Biden (L) hugs her Ukrainian counterpart First Lady Olena Zelenska during a visit to Uzhhorod, Ukraine, May 8, 2022.

Jill Biden visits a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meets Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska

UZHHOROD, Ukraine – US first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Uzhhorod, Ukraine on Sunday, May 8, to show support for its people amid Russia’s invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, according to a pool report.

“I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden said. – Rappler.com 

