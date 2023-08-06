[WATCH] Food Secrets: France’s Camembert cheese

The famous white cheese is only a real Camembert if it’s produced in Normandy. Time to reveal the secrets behind its creation!

This is brought to you by Deutsche Welle

Camembert, the famous white mold cheese, is only a real Camembert if it was produced in Normandy, Northern France.

There’s even a village called Camembert in the region – and it’s said that the cheese finds its origins nearby.

During the French Revolution in 1791, farmer Marie Harel is said to have hidden a priest on her farm. In return, he revealed the secrets of cheese-making to her.

That’s just the legend, though – here comes the true secret of French Camembert! – Rappler.com