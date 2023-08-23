Plane believed to be carrying Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin crashes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) All 10 people onboard are killed, according to reports quoting Russian officials

MOSCOW – A private plane believed to be carrying Vladimir Putin’s enemy, the warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed in Moscow’s Tver region on Wednesday, August 23, various media reported, quoting Russian officials.

All 10 passengers and crew members died, according to state media RIA Novosti.

Initial information from the Russian emergency services said Prigozhin’s name was on the passengers list, but it wasn’t clear if he was on board the plane that was traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

“An investigation has been launched into an Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin is among them,” Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation agency, was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency.

Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia’s top army brass on June 23-24 which President Vladimir Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.

The mutiny was ended by negotiations and an apparent Kremlin deal which saw Prigozhin agree to relocate to neighbouring Belarus. But he had appeared to move freely inside Russia after the deal nonetheless.

Prigozhin, who had sought to topple Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, on Monday posted a video address which he suggested was shot in Africa. – with a report from Reuters/Rappler.com