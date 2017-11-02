Watch this gathering of journalists live on Rappler

Published 9:28 PM, November 02, 2017

On Thursday, November 2, The Hague-based group Free Press Unlimited hosts Free Press Live 2017, a gathering of journalists who will stand up for justice during the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

International journalists, legislators and policymakers will discuss the escalating violence affecting those in the media industy.

The speakers will be:

Diane Foley, the mother of conflict journalist James Foley, who was murdered by ISIS in 2014. She is the founder and president of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation and advocates on safety for journalists and humanitarians.

Natashya Gutierrez, investigative journalist and the Southeast Asian regional correspondent for Philippine news platform Rappler.

Sasha Rubel, key UNESCO representative, based in Dakar promoting the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

Nani Jansen Reventlow, renowned solicitor in the field of free speech and the protection of journalists and bloggers, with groundbreaking success in various African courts.

Watch the event live on Rappler. – Rappler.com