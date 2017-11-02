Watch the awards night on Rappler

Published 7:09 AM, November 03, 2017

Bookmark to watch on Thursday 7PM (Washington DC), Friday 7AM (Manila)

WASHINGTON D.C. – The National Democratic Institute hosts a dinner and awards night on Thursday night, November 2 (Washington DC), Friday morning, November 3.

Rappler is one of 3 organizations that will be recognized by the US-based National Democratic Institute (NDI) for their work in fighting disinformation and fake news.

Watch it here on Rappler. – Rappler.com