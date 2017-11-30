Former Obama campaign leader Henry De Sio Jr. talks to Rappler about the effect of active and involved citizenry

Published 8:56 AM, November 30, 2017

Bookmark to watch the interview with Henry de Sio Jr live on Rappler at 10:30 AM

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Henry De Sio Jr., Global Chair for Framework Change of Ashoka, the first and largest organization of social innovators in the world.

De Sio served as the Chief Operating Officer of the 2008 “Obama for America” Presidential Campaign and worked with President Barack Obama as Deputy Assistant to the President for Management and Administration. He is the author of the book, Campaign Inc: How Leadership and Organization Propelled Barack Obama to the White House.

De Sio will talk about "The Changemaker Effect," a term he coined to describe the rising engagement and involvement of citizens, coupled with dynamic technological advancements and the democratization of leadership, as the key driver of explosive social change and how it is accelerating the transition to a world characterized by change.

Watch the interview with De Sio on Rappler. – Rappler.com