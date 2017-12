The magazine recognizes 'The Silence Breakers' who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States

Published 9:04 PM, December 06, 2017

NEW YORK, USA – Time magazine named Wednesday, December 6, "The Silence Breakers" who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.

"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.

Find out why the Silence Breakers were chosen as TIME's Person of the Year 2017 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/jOS7zksnw7 — TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. – Rappler.com