'Cardinal Bernard Law died early this morning after a long illness,' says the Vatican

Published 3:46 PM, December 20, 2017

VATICAN CITY – US Cardinal Bernard Law, a once senior church figure forced to resign after revelations he failed to stop pedophile priests in one of the biggest crisis in American Catholicism, has died, the Vatican said Wednesday, December 20.

"Cardinal Bernard Law died early this morning after a long illness," the Vatican said. The cardinal was 86 and had been recently hospitalized in Rome. – Rappler.com