Currently a journalism professor at the University of Queensland in Australia, Greste was arrested by the Egyptian authorities for terrorism-related charges for his work as a journalist in 2013

Published 7:37 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Peter Greste, former Al-Jazeera correspondent.

Greste was also one of the panelists of the Democracy and Disinformation Forum at the Ateneo de Manila Rockwell Campus in Makati on Monday, February 12. The forum was a collaboration between Inquirer and other news groups, including Rappler.

Greste talks about how journalism must remain strong and steadfast in the age of strongmen regimes. Watch his interview live on Rappler. – Rappler.com