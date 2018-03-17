Rappler CEO Maria Ressa talks to Clark about leadership and empowerment, as well as how her views of the world have changed

Published 2:45 PM, March 17, 2018

Bookmark to watch live at 3PM!

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand.

Clark served as the first woman elected as prime minister of New Zealand – and the second woman over-all to hold office – from 1999 up to 2008. She later became the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme from 2009 to 2017.

In celebration of Women's Month, Rappler CEO Maria Ressa talks to Clark about leadership and empowerment, as well as how her views of the world have changed since becoming prime minister and UNDP administrator.

Watch the interview here. – Rappler.com