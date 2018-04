Pope Francis is set to deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi (To the City and To the World) after the Easter Sunday Mass

Published 4:09 PM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis is leading the Easter Sunday Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, April 1, as Catholics celebrate their greatest feast: Jesus' resurrection from the dead.

The Pope's Easter Sunday Mass began at 4 pm, Manila time. Francis is set to deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi (To the City and To the World) after the liturgy.

Watch this livestream from the Vatican's YouTube page.