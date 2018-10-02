The Atlantic Council hosts the Global Forum on Strategic Communications and Digital Disinformation on October 2-3, 2018, in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON DC, USA – State and non-state actors’ interference in the US and European elections, as well as use of social media platforms to spread false narratives and manipulate the political discourse, have jolted US and European policy-makers into action.

Yet, while Western democracies are slowly crafting their response, disinformation campaigns threaten to distort elections worldwide.

In response to this growing threat, the Atlantic Council hosts StratCom in Washington, DC, to bring together key stakeholders, researchers, government officials, and civil society to disseminate best practices among the global community.

The event will address the tools and methods used by both state and non-state actors to spread disinformation, target elections, and new technologies aimed at destabilizing democracies worldwide. – Rappler.com