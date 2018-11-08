LIVE: ICFJ 2018 Awards Night
WASHINGTON DC, USA – The International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) holds its annual dinner to honor the Knight International Journalism Awards winners, as well as the Founders Award and Excellence in International Reporting Award winners on Thursday, November 8 (Friday, November 9, Manila time).
The awardees are the following:
Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr
Chairman, The New York Times Company
2018 Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism
Nima Elbagir
Senior International Correspondent, CNN London
2018 Excellence in International Reporting Award
Maria Ressa
CEO and Executive Editor, Rappler (Philippines)
2018 Knight International Journalism Award
Joseph Poliszuk
Editor-in-Chief, Armando.info (Venezuela)
2018 Knight International Journalism Award
Watch the awards night here.