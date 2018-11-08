Watch the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) Awards Dinner live from Washington DC

Published 6:30 AM, November 09, 2018

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) holds its annual dinner to honor the Knight International Journalism Awards winners, as well as the Founders Award and Excellence in International Reporting Award winners on Thursday, November 8 (Friday, November 9, Manila time).

The awardees are the following:

Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr

Chairman, The New York Times Company

2018 Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism

Nima Elbagir

Senior International Correspondent, CNN London

2018 Excellence in International Reporting Award

Maria Ressa

CEO and Executive Editor, Rappler (Philippines)

2018 Knight International Journalism Award

Joseph Poliszuk

Editor-in-Chief, Armando.info (Venezuela)

2018 Knight International Journalism Award

Watch the awards night here.