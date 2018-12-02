The Committee to Protect Journalists is awarded the 2018 Chatham House Prize in recognition of its efforts to defend the right of journalists to work without fear

Published 9:40 AM, December 02, 2018

Originally posted on the Chatham House website

A free press provides an essential check and balance on government by scrutinizing policymaking and public administration and helping to promote honesty, accountability, and transparency in the exercise of executive, legislative, and judicial power.

But as the rules-based liberal international order has come under pressure over the last decade, and technological advances have given the world a variety of platforms to publish news and opinion, so the fourth estate has found itself facing a number of challenges in fulfilling this watchdog role.

Chief among these challenges, as recent news has demonstrated, is ensuring that journalists are free to report the news safely and without reprisal.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has been awarded the 2018 Chatham House Prize by the institute's membership in recognition of its efforts to defend the right of journalists to work without fear at a time when the free press is under serious pressure in many parts of the world.

Joining the discussion are:

Joel Simon, Executive Director, The Committee to Protect Journalists

Lynsey Addario, freelance photojournalist

Mona Eltahawy, freelance journalist

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor, Rappler

Frans Everts, Executive Vice President, External Relations, Royal Dutch Shell

The Baroness Manningham-Buller LG DCB, President, Chatham House

Dr Robin Niblett CMG, Director, Chatham House

– Rappler.com