Published 8:25 PM, February 14, 2019

WARSAW, Poland – US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, February 14, demanded that European Union allies leave the Iran nuclear deal and warned of further US sanctions on Tehran.

Speaking at a conference in Poland attended by Israel and senior Arab leaders, Pence denounced Iran as the "greatest threat to peace and security in the Middle East" and accused the clerical regime of plotting a "new Holocaust" with its regional ambitions. – Rappler.com