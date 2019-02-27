The investigation could result in a canonical trial and George Pell's eventual expulsion from the priesthood

Published 7:56 PM, February 27, 2019

VATICAN CITY – The Vatican will open an internal investigation into Australian Cardinal George Pell following his conviction for sexually assaulting two choirboys, its spokesman said Wednesday, February 27.

"After the guilty verdict in the first instance concerning Cardinal Pell, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith will now handle the case following the procedure and within the time established by canonical norm," Alessandro Gisotti said in a statement.

The investigation could result in a canonical trial and Pell's eventual expulsion from the priesthood. – Rappler.com