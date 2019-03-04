Researchers have long sought to examine the archives over why Pius XII did not intervene more against the Holocaust perpetrated by the German Nazis

Published 10:06 PM, March 04, 2019

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis announced Monday, March 4, that the Vatican will open the archives of Pius XII in March next year, which could shed light on the church during World War II.

Researchers have long sought to examine the archives over why Pius XII (1939-1958) did not intervene more against the Holocaust perpetrated by the German Nazis, an attitude denounced as a form of passive complicity. – Rappler.com