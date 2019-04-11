Watch this gathering of female leaders live

Published 9:44 AM, April 11, 2019

NEW YORK CITY – The 10th annual Women in the World summit happens on Wednesday April 10, (early Thursday, April 11 Manila time) – a gathering of women leaders, trailblazing activists, and courageous movers and shakers.

This year's speakers include Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stacey Abrams, Anna Wintour, Bryan Cranston, Brie Larson, Cindy McCain, Adwoa Aboah, Maria Ressa, Christiana Figueres, Jill and Faith Soloway, and many others. In her keynote address, Winfrey will offer her vision on this year’s imperative question: “Can women save the world?”

Here's the full program.

PERFORMANCE

Amanda Gorman, inaugural Youth Poet Laureate of the United States of America

Sherrie Silver, dance choreographer and UN’s IFAD Advocate for Rural Youth

WELCOME REMARKS

Tina Brown, Founder and CEO, Tina Brown Live Media/Women in the World

CAN WOMEN SAVE THE PLANET?

Last year, scientists warned that humanity has only 12 years left before facing cataclysmic consequences for our the planet. Here’s why women can be the saviors of Planet Earth.

Dr Mae Jemison, principal of 100 Year Starship; former NASA astronaut

Christiana Figueres, founding partner of Global Optimism

Cristina Mittermeier, SeaLegacy co-founder and National Geographic photographer

Nina Lakhani, journalist and author

MODERATED BY: Juju Chang, co-anchor of ABC News Nightline

SAUDI’S WAR ON WOMEN

Facing imprisonment, surveillance, and censorship, Saudi Arabia’s women continue to courageously speak out against their homeland’s oppressive regime under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Safa Al-Ahmad, filmmaker and kournalist

Manal Al-Sharif, author and women’s rights activist

MODERATED BY: Alex Gibney, founder and President of Jigsaw Productions

THE SUPERHERO WE DESERVE

Brie Larson, actor, director, and star of Captain Marvel

INTERVIEWED BY: Radhika Jones Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair

WARRIORS FOR TRUTH

Hear from courageous journalists who have uncovered Russian information warfare, spoken truth to power, and faced down strongmen.

Carole Cadwalladr, writer and reporter of The Guardian and Observer

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler

Barkha Dutt, New Delhi-Based TV journalist, author, and columnist, The Washington Post

MODERATED BY: Kara Swisher, Editor-at-Large and co-founder of Vox Media and Recode

KEYNOTE

Oprah Winfrey, philanthropist and global media leader

