WATCH: Women In The World Summit 2019
NEW YORK CITY – The 10th annual Women in the World summit happens on Wednesday April 10, (early Thursday, April 11 Manila time) – a gathering of women leaders, trailblazing activists, and courageous movers and shakers.
This year's speakers include Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stacey Abrams, Anna Wintour, Bryan Cranston, Brie Larson, Cindy McCain, Adwoa Aboah, Maria Ressa, Christiana Figueres, Jill and Faith Soloway, and many others. In her keynote address, Winfrey will offer her vision on this year’s imperative question: “Can women save the world?”
Here's the full program.
PERFORMANCE
- Amanda Gorman, inaugural Youth Poet Laureate of the United States of America
- Sherrie Silver, dance choreographer and UN’s IFAD Advocate for Rural Youth
WELCOME REMARKS
- Tina Brown, Founder and CEO, Tina Brown Live Media/Women in the World
CAN WOMEN SAVE THE PLANET?
Last year, scientists warned that humanity has only 12 years left before facing cataclysmic consequences for our the planet. Here’s why women can be the saviors of Planet Earth.
- Dr Mae Jemison, principal of 100 Year Starship; former NASA astronaut
- Christiana Figueres, founding partner of Global Optimism
- Cristina Mittermeier, SeaLegacy co-founder and National Geographic photographer
- Nina Lakhani, journalist and author
MODERATED BY: Juju Chang, co-anchor of ABC News Nightline
SAUDI’S WAR ON WOMEN
Facing imprisonment, surveillance, and censorship, Saudi Arabia’s women continue to courageously speak out against their homeland’s oppressive regime under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
- Safa Al-Ahmad, filmmaker and kournalist
- Manal Al-Sharif, author and women’s rights activist
MODERATED BY: Alex Gibney, founder and President of Jigsaw Productions
THE SUPERHERO WE DESERVE
- Brie Larson, actor, director, and star of Captain Marvel
INTERVIEWED BY: Radhika Jones Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair
WARRIORS FOR TRUTH
Hear from courageous journalists who have uncovered Russian information warfare, spoken truth to power, and faced down strongmen.
- Carole Cadwalladr, writer and reporter of The Guardian and Observer
- Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler
- Barkha Dutt, New Delhi-Based TV journalist, author, and columnist, The Washington Post
MODERATED BY: Kara Swisher, Editor-at-Large and co-founder of Vox Media and Recode
KEYNOTE
- Oprah Winfrey, philanthropist and global media leader
– Rappler.com