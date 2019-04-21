WATCH: Pope Francis leads Mass for Easter Sunday 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis is leading the Easter Sunday Mass in Vatican City on Sunday, April 21, as Catholics celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.
The pontiff's Easter Sunday Mass is set to begin at 4 pm, Manila time. After the liturgy, he is set to deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi (To the City and To the World) speech.
Watch this livestream from the Vatican's YouTube page. – Rappler.com
