Pope changes Church law to make reporting sex abuse obligatory
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Thursday, May 9, issued a new law for the entire Catholic Church, obliging those who know about sex abuse cases to report them.
The legal document, issued under the pope's personal authority, declares that anyone who has knowledge of abuse, or suspects it, is "obliged to report (it) promptly" to the Church. – Rappler.com
