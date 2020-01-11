MANILA, Philippines – Washington-based nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) announced 4 awardees of the 2020 Freedom of the Press Awards to be given on May 5 in New York.

The awards, presented by Microsoft, recognize the accomplishments of leaders in the news media and legal fields whose work embodies the values of the First Amendment. On January 10, RCFP named the following press freedom champions as the recipients of the prestigious award this year:

Ted Boutrous – Media law attorney and partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He represented and won cases for journalists Jim Acosta and Brian Karem as they faced White House access issues.

Julie K. Brown – Investigative journalist for The Miami Herald. She has uncovered injustice in the criminal justice system, and exposed Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking.

Amal Clooney – Co-founder and president of Clooney Foundation for Justice. She represented Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and is currently representing Rappler CEO Maria Ressa .

Jane Mayer – Staff writer and chief Washington correspondent for The New Yorker. She has written 4 best-selling books that tackle issues of money, corruption, and power in politics.

Laura Moscoso, a data journalist at the Puerto Rico Center for Investigative Journalism, will also receive the Rising Star award from RCFP. Moscoso is known for reporting on the discrepancy between the death toll figures released by her government and the actual number of deaths caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“From doing investigative reporting that held the powerful accountable, to providing stellar legal support for journalists under fire, this year’s honorees truly embody our First Amendment at work,” said Stephen J. Adler, chair of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

The awards night coincide with RCFP’s 50th-anniversary celebration. RCFP started giving the awards in 1995 and annualized it since 2016.

“Each of our Award winners has risen to take on the challenges of protecting the First Amendment in their own unique ways and with extraordinary success. None is shying away from the threats of the day, and they set an example for us all,” said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee.

The event is chaired by American journalist Amanda Bennett, Graham Holdings Chairman Donald E. Graham, Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Microsoft President Brad Smith, and Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz. – Rappler.com