PARIS, France – A SARS-like virus has claimed 18 lives since emerging on December 31 in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Here is a list of countries that have so far confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

China

As of Thursday, January 23, more than 580 people have been infected across China, most of them in Wuhan.

Hong Kong and British scientists have estimated that between 1,300 and 1,700 people in the city may have been infected.

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed two cases. The first was a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan who arrived in Macau by high-speed rail on Sunday, via the neighbouring city of Zhuhai.

As of Thursday, two people have tested positive in Hong Kong. Both had visited Wuhan in recent days and are being treated in isolation wards in hospital.

Japan

On January 16, Japan's health ministry confirmed its first case – a man who had visited Wuhan and was hospitalized on January 10, 4 days after his return to Japan.

Health authorities confirmed a second case on Friday, Kyodo news agency reported, saying the patient was a man in his 40s who was originally from Wuhan and on a trip to Japan.

Singapore

Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case – a 66-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Monday.

South Korea

South Korea reported its first case on January 20 – a 35-year-old woman who flew in from Wuhan.

Taiwan

On January 22, authorities confirmed a first case on the self-ruled island of Taiwan – a Taiwanese woman in her 50s, living in Wuhan, who returned to the island on Monday with symptoms including fever, coughing, and a sore throat.

Thailand

Thailand has detected two cases – a 74-year-old Chinese woman, who is being treated at hospital after presenting with symptoms at Thailand's biggest airport Suvarnabhumi on January 13.

On January 8, a Chinese traveller was diagnosed with mild pneumonia that was later confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus.

United States

On January 21, the United States announced its first case – a man in his 30s living near Seattle. Officials say he is in a good condition and approached authorities himself after reading about the virus in news reports.

Vietnam

Two cases have been confirmed so far in Vietnam – a Chinese man living in Ho Chi Minh City was infected by his father who travelled to Vietnam on January 13 from Wuhan. – Rappler.com