BEIJING, China – A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Thursday, January 30, China's National Health Commission said 7,711 people had been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Outside China there have been at around 100 infections reported.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:

CHINA

As of Thursday, around 7,700 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 170 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the first in the capital Beijing.

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Australia

Eight patients have been now been confirmed in Australia – 6 who arrived in the country from Wuhan – and are being treated in hospitals in Sydney, Melbourne and Gold Coast.

Both of the cases confirmed on Thursday, a 42-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man both from Wuhan, are stable and isolated at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Cambodia

Cambodia's health ministry reported the country's first case of the virus on Monday, Januaey 27, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan and is now stable.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, 10 people are known to have the disease. Of those, 6 arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects the city to the Chinese mainland.

India

Officials confirmed the first case in Kerala, southern India, on Thursday.

The woman, a student at Wuhan University, is in isolation at a hospital. Authorities said they were stable and being closely monitored.

Japan

Japan's health authorities confirmed Thursday they had registered 11 cases, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

The driver and tour guide of a bus carrying visitors from Wuhan were both infected despite not having recently visited China.

Macau

Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with Chinese mainland tourists, had confirmed 7 cases as of Tuesday, January 28.

Malaysia

Malaysia confirmed a new case Thursday, bringing the total to 8. All are Chinese nationals, according to the ministry of health's director-general.

Nepal

Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had the disease. He was initially quarantined, but recovered and was discharged.

The Philippines

The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms.

She came to the Philippines on January 21, sought medical help 4 days later and was admitted to hospital for testing.

Singapore

Singapore has confirmed 13 cases, all arrivals from Wuhan.

South Korea

South Korea on Thursday confirmed two more cases of the deadly SARS-like virus, bringing the total number to 6.

Of the 6, 5 of them travelled from Wuhan, Seoul authorities said.

But one of the two newly confirmed individuals was diagnosed after being in contact with the nation's third confirmed patient in the South, they added.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case on Monday – a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

Taiwan

Taiwan has uncovered 8 cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

Thailand

Thailand has announced 14 confirmed infections – the highest number outside China.

Health officials said that of the 6 new cases – all Chinese visitors from Wuhan – 5 belonged to the same family, with ages ranging from six to 70.

Vietnam

Hanoi confirmed 3 new cases of the virus on Thursday, all Vietnamese citizens who had returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, raising the overall number reported to five.

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

Canada has confirmed two cases so far, and is calling a third case "presumptive", meaning officials are awaiting final confirmation of the results from a national laboratory.

United States

The United States has confirmed 5 cases in patients who had recently arrived from Wuhan – two in California and one each in Arizona, Illinois and Washington.

EUROPE

Finland

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in hospital, officials said.

France

There are 5 known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

The most recent is the daughter of an elderly Chinese tourist who is in serious condition in hospital, officials said Wednesday.

Germany

Germany now has 4 confirmed cases, including the first of human-to-human transmission on European soil – a 33-year-old man who fell ill after attending a training session hosted by a visiting Chinese colleague.

All 4 patients are in isolation in a Munich hospital.

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates

UAE health officials said Wednesday a Chinese family of 4 had all tested positive for the virus after arriving from Wuhan several days ago. – Rappler.com