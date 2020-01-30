GENEVA, Switzerland – The UN health agency on Thursday, January 30, declared an international emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus from China – a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international coordination in tackling the disease.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.... This is not a vote of no confidence in China," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.

– Rappler.com