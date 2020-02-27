MANILA, Philippines – The past weeks saw the cancellation or postponement of several events around the world due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 2019 novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China, has killed over 2,800 people and sickened over 82,000 people worldwide as of Thursday, February 27. Outside China, other virus hotspots include Iran, South Korea, and Italy.

The World Health Organization said the daily number of infections worldwide is higher than in China.

Here are some events around the world affected by the current outbreak, from sporting events, concerts, to governments' parliament sessions.

Parliament sessions

China decided on February 24 to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution.

South Korea's parliament canceled sessions on February 25 as it closed for cleaning after confirmation a person with the coronavirus had attended a meeting a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the US and South Korea's militaries on February 27 postponed forthcoming joint exercises due to the outbreak.

Concerts

A high-profile concert featuring BTS and other artists initially scheduled for March 8 in South Korea’s Daegu has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Some top Japanese musicians – including all-male group Exile and female trio Perfume – canceled their February 26 concerts.

Sport in Italy is being heavily disrupted by a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases there. Italy's Rugby Federation has canceled all matches the weekend of February 29 and March 1, as well as all gatherings of national teams.

A Six Nations rugby match between Italy and Ireland in Dublin on March 7 has been called off, while Pro14 rugby union's two matches involving Italian clubs – Zebre against Welsh club Ospreys in Parma and Treviso against Irish side Ulster – have been postponed.

The women's Six Nations rugby clash between Italy and Scotland, scheduled to take place in Legnano, north of Milan, on March 1, has also been postponed to a later date.

Rugby’s Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens have also been postponed from April to October.

Meanwhile, badminton's German Open will not go ahead on the first week of March and the Polish Open, which was meant to take place on March 26 to 29, has been postponed, according to officials.

The Vietnam International Challenge, which also carried rankings points for the Olympics, was shifted from late March to early June.

For football matches, South Korea on February 24 suspended the start of the K-league season. Japan’s J-League on February 25 also called off domestic football until mid-March.

Also on February 25, the World Team Table Tennis championships, scheduled for Busan in March, was postponed.

In tennis, the final of the Bergamo Challenger event was cancelled with Ukraine's Illya Marchenko and Enzo Couacaud of France splitting honors, with both receiving finalist points and prize money for the week, organizers confirmed.

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix happening on April 19 has been postponed.

Other events

Organizers of the Mobile World Congress announced on February 13 the cancelation of the World Mobile Congress which was supposed to run in Spain from February 24 to 27.

The famed Venice Carnival was also cut short, and some Milan Fashion Week runway shows were canceled. (READ: Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread in Europe)

The Milan Furniture Fair, which was scheduled for the end of April, has now been pushed back to June. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com