DOHA, Qatar – Doha Debates examines the world's most pressing challenges through live debates, digital videos, a TV series, blogs and podcasts.

This innovative approach includes Majlis-style conversations designed to bridge differences, build consensus and identify solutions to urgent global issues.

Why this debate and why now? Recent research suggests that most of us — including Generation Z — won’t live to see gender equality achieved worldwide, a milestone that is almost 100 years away. Awareness of this fact has fueled conversations around how to address this, and in this debate, our experts discuss one possible solution: quotas.

Participants:

Randa Abdel-Fattah – award-winning author, academic and human rights advocate

– award-winning author, academic and human rights advocate Ayishat Akanbi – cultural commentator, stylist and artist

– cultural commentator, stylist and artist Christina Hoff Sommers – author, host of YouTube’s The Factual Feminist & co-host of weekly podcast ”The Femsplainers”

– author, host of YouTube’s The Factual Feminist & co-host of weekly podcast ”The Femsplainers” Govinda Clayton – Doha Debates Connector, senior researcher in peace processes at the Centre for Security Studies at ETH Zurich

– Doha Debates Connector, senior researcher in peace processes at the Centre for Security Studies at ETH Zurich Ghida Fakhry – Doha Debates Moderator

– Doha Debates Moderator Nelufar Hedayat– Doha Debates Correspondent

