GENEVA, Switzerland – The top UN rights body decided Thursday, March 12, to suspend its main annual session at the end of this week over the new coronavirus pandemic.

A proposal presented by Human Rights Council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger "to suspend the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on the 13th of March until further notice," was met with no objections.

