MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis is delivering a rare "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and To the World) blessing at 1 am on Saturday, March 28 (Manila time), to comfort those suffering due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Urbi et Orbi is normally reserved for Christmas and Easter. Francis is delivering this blessing in solidarity with those affected by the disease called COVID-19.

"We will listen to the Word of God, we will raise our supplication, we will adore the Blessed Sacrament, at the end I will impart the Urbi et orbi Blessing, and you will have the possibility of receiving a plenary indulgence," Francis earlier said.

A plenary indulgence is defined by the Catholic Church as full remission "of the temporal punishment due to sins whose guilt has already been forgiven.”

The other usual conditions for a plenary indulgence are going to confession, attending Mass, and praying for the intentions of the Pope. Since it is impossible nowadays to go to confession or attend Mass in many countries, church leaders say Catholics can fulfill these whenever possible.

The Urbi et Orbi blessing is aired live by Vatican News at 1 am on March 28 (Manila time).

