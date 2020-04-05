MANILA, Philippines – An empty Saint Peter’s Basilica is where Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, is set to begin the most unusual celebration of Holy Week in history.

Francis is scheduled to preside over a Mass at 5 pm (Manila time) on Palm Sunday, April 5, in Vatican City, without the physical presence of the faithful due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

