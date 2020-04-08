Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Wednesday evening, April 8.

MANILA, Philippines – Futurist Parag Khanna is the founder and managing partner of FutureMap, a data-driven strategic advisory firm. He has also written several books about international relations, globalization, and technology, such as The Future is Asian: Commerce, Conflict and Culture in the 21st Century, Technocracy in America: Rise of the Info-State, and Connectography: Mapping the Future of Global Civilization.

In this interview, Khanna sits down with Rappler’s Maria Ressa to talk about the possible geopolitical trends and repercussions of this pandemic, such as increased regionalism and localization, but migration as well. He considers the coronavirus crisis a reset point, and imagines how the world – specifically Asia – may change post-COVID-19.

“Fast forward now one or two years, when the pandemic lifts, people are going to be voting with their feet again,” he says in this Rappler Talk. “They'll be saying, ‘I just suffered through one year, two years locked down in a red zone - a place that has proven to be just incapable of providing for my welfare. I'm going to spend whatever money I have left, whatever savings I have in my pocket, and I'm going to get a one-way ticket to get out of here.’ And so we're going to have this total reset moment and see what the next phase of globalization is going to look like.”

Khanna discusses the similarities and differences between Asian countries, and how these feed into varying pandemic responses. He also touches on the possible roles data and technology can play in governance and democracy. – Rappler.com