MANILA, Philippines – When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, people will migrate to countries whose governments they feel dealt with the outbreak well, predicted futurist Parag Khanna, founder and managing partner of FutureMap, a data-driven strategic advisory firm.

"Fast-forward now, one or two years, when the pandemic lifts, people are going to be voting with their feet again," he said in a Rappler Talk interview with Rappler CEO Maria Ressa on Wednesday, April 8.

He continued: "They'll be saying, ‘I just suffered through one year, two years locked down in a red zone – a place that has proven to be just incapable of providing for my welfare. I'm going to spend whatever money I have left, whatever savings I have in my pocket, and I'm going to get a one-way ticket to get out of here.’"

Khanna spoke to Ressa about COVID-19's impact on globalization, possible geopolitical trends, and repercussions of this pandemic.

When asked what people would be looking for in governments, Khanna said they would be looking for effectiveness.

"To me, effectiveness, at the end of the day, is the one thing that government cannot escape merely by rhetoric, call to arms, and rallying national pride, populism," Khanna said. "Again, in the Philippines, going back decades, we've seen that that only takes you so far before the people say, ‘Wait a minute, price of food’s still too high, roads are not built, unstable electricity supply – you're out.’ And there’s people power."

In Asia, where most people live in democratic countries, there is a great demand for results and outcomes – people look to leaders who can deliver on key performance indicators (KPIs), he said.

"If we don't take the time to do that (identify KPIs), I don't care if the government's a democracy or not, it's a failure if it doesn't have clear goals that the people buy into," Khanna said.

As of Friday, April 10, the Philippines has 4,195 cases of novel coronavirus cases, with 203 deaths, and 124 recoveries.

Meanwhile, over 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide. – Vernise Tantuco/Rappler.com