MANILA, Philippines – Christianity celebrates its most important feast on Easter Sunday, April 12, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Pope Francis leads the celebration of Easter through a live online Mass at 5 pm, Manila time, on Sunday. The Mass is followed by the Pope’s “Urbi et Orbi” (To the City and to the World) blessing that is traditionally given only on Christmas and Easter.

Easter this year comes at a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected more than a million people and killed thousands across the globe.

– Rappler.com