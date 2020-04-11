MANILA, Philippines – Twelve more Filipinos overseas died from coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, April 11, bringing the total deaths to 84.

This is an increase from the 72 deaths reported Thursday, April 9.

The total confirmed cases of coronaviurs among Filipinos abroad have reached 651, an increase from 607 last Thursday.

Most of the confirmed cases are in the Asia Pacific region and Europe, with 226 and 220 confirmed cases respectively.

But the deaths are mostly from the Americas, with 46 deaths, and Europe, with 32 deaths.

There has only been one death in the 226 cases in the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific also has the most numbered of cases of recoveries and discharge, which was at 140 as of Saturday.

There are 80 confirmed cases in the Middle East and Africa, with 5 deaths there.

In total, there are 40 countries in the world where there are Filipinos infected with the coronavirus.

There are 379 overall Filipinos undergoing treatment and 188 recovered and discharged. – Rappler.com