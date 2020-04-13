This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Health Organization said Monday, April 13, that a safe and effective vaccine would be needed to fully halt the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 114,000 people worldwide.

"Our global connectedness means the risk of reintroduction and resurgence of COVID-19 will continue," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from Geneva, stressing that "ultimately, the development and delivery of a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission."

More to follow. – Rappler.com