PARIS, France - Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published on Tuesday, April 21 its 2020 edition of the annual World Press Freedom Index, the press freedom barometer that evaluates the situation for journalists in 180 countries and territories.

To launch this year's Index, RSF hosted a virtual conference titled Journalism in Crisis: A Decisive Decade. It was moderated by Rappler's Maria Ressa, and had whistleblower Edward Snowden, Nobel laureate Joseph E. Stiglitz, investigative journalist Rana Ayyub, and RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire as speakers.

The Index suggested that the next ten years will see a series of different crises affecting journalism - a geopolitical crisis, a technological crisis, a democratic crisis, a crisis of trust, and an economic crisis. These, it added, "are now compounded by a global public health crisis."

According to the report, the Asia-Pacific region saw the greatest rise in press freedom violations. Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong all fell several places, contributing significantly to the increase in the region's press freedom violation score. The Index also notes, "The pandemic has amplified the spread of rumours and fake news as quickly as the virus itself." It reports that the Philippines (which fell two places to 136th) - along with Russia and India - has seen state troll armies weaponize disinformation on social media.

– Rappler.com