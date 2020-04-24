Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 9PM

MANILA, Philippines – Nicholas Eberstadt is a political economist who holds the Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and serves as a senior adviser at the National Bureau of Asian Research. His work focuses particularly on international security in the Korean peninsula and the rest of Asia.

In this interview, Eberstadt talks to Rappler’s Maria Ressa about the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) role in the pandemic and its growing influence on global governance institutions. He criticizes the Chinese response to the coronavirus outbreak and talks about the big problems he believes China faces in the near future.

“Because the Chinese Communist Party's interests are not the health of the people, but rather the health of the regime, its response to the crisis was Orwellian,” Eberstadt says in this Rappler Talk.

The Asia expert also underscored the importance of transparency and information in the fight against COVID-19.

“The best responses will come from societies that have the most open and free communications,” he said. “And restrictions on press freedom and personal communications are going to be part of the threat.”

Watch the interview here. – Rappler.com