BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The novel coronavirus has so far infected almost 3 million people while the rest of us are at a loss of words about how our lives have been upended by this dreaded disease.

So it was inevitable that the new words would also infect our dictionaries. Merriam-Webster said that it had to make a special update last March for the new pandemic.

“Because of the speed with which these new words became essential to communication, we made a special update on March 18th that included terms like COVID-19, social distancing, contact tracing, and community spread,” Merriam-Webster said in its article on April 29.

Other words added by the Merriam-Webster dictionary last March included words such as index case, index patient, Patient zero (which remains to be elusive), super-spreader and self-quarantine.

More than a month later and COVID-19 continues to be a super-spreader so Merriam-Webster decided to add more related words in their semi-annual list.

Among the new words are:

Contactless, defined as “not involving contact” in the physical and technological meanings.

Forehead thermometer (a thermometer that is placed on, passed over, or pointed at the forehead to measure a person’s body temperature)

Intensivist (a physician who specializes in the care and treatment of patients in intensive care)

Physical distancing. “A few months ago, terms like these might have seemed too self-explanatory to require definitions, but now there is an immediate and important specificity to them,” M-W said. More than social distancing, it means “the greater than usual physical space between oneself and other people” especially in public spaces in times like these.

PPE or short for “personal protective equipment”

Self-isolate. To isolate or separate oneself or itself from others.

WFH. An abbreviation that stumped a lot of Gen-X’ers. It is short for “work from home.”

No mention yet of covidiots or the Philippine abbreviations like PUM, PUI, ECQ, and GCQ.

The popular word site, dictionary.com, is thinking of including slangs like rona (short for corona), doom-scrolling (constant refreshing feeds for the latest on the virus), quarantina (cocktails people drink at home during the quarantine) including coronarita (which includes Corona beer), virtual happy hour (anytime at home you want to make quarantine, zoom-bombing (when uninvited guests disrupt virtual meetings (like Zoom) with obscene, violent or offensive images or words, quarantine and chill (a play on Netflix and chill) and, of course, covidiots.

Merriam-Webster also included specialized medical words like epidemic curve, immune surveillance, and herd or community immunity.

“Specific medicines are suddenly in the news, and we have added the viral replication inhibitors remdesivir and favipiravir as well as the drug sometimes used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus called hydroxychloroquine,” it said.

Well, if they can claim President Rodrigo Duterte’s P50-million reward, maybe VCO and Fabunan’s cocktail can just make it to the list.

Other COVID-related terms included are phobias or fears like latrophobia (fear of doctors), nosocomephobia (fear of hospitals), and tomophobia (fear of surgery).

No phobia yet for the fear of Duterte's midnight pronouncements, though.

Merriam-Webster also included among its new 535 words such new words from old concepts like end affector (a tool that can be mounted at the end of a robot’s arm), body-shaming and fat-shaming (especially after the quarantine), impostor syndrome and fan-art.

“Truthiness” finally makes it to Merriam-Webster, years after Stephen Colbert introduced it in “The Colbert Report.”

Other famous new words are Deepfake, Dark web and Microtarget. – Rappler.com